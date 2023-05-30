GSEB HSC Result 2023 class 12th Arts, Commerce results tomorrow; Know time and ways to check

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV GSEB HSC Result 2023 for Arst and Commerce to release tomorrow

GSEB 12th Result 2023: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, or GSEB will declare the Gujarat Board HSC result 2023 general stream tomorrow, May 31. The official website-- gseb.org and gsebeservice.com will host the GSEB Class 12 arts and commerce results. As per the reports, Gujarat Board will declare the GSEB HSC Result 2023 Arts and Commerce at 8 am tomorrow.

Students will be able to check their GSEB 12th Arts, Commerce result using the seat number mentioned in the GSEB HSC hall ticket. The Class 12 board exams were conducted from March 14 to March 31, 2023. More than 4 lakh students appeared for the GSEB HSC Arts, Commerce board examinations, this year.

GSEB 12th Result 2023: Details to be Mentioned on Marksheet

Student's name

School name

School code

Seat number

Subjects

Marks obtained in each subject

Maximum marks in each subject

Total marks

Subject-wise grades

Total obtained marks and grades

Result status

GSEB HSC Result 2023: How to Check?

Students can check the GSEB HSC General stream result by following the steps provided below.

Go to the official website of GSEB at gseb.org. On the homepage, select the 'GSEB HSC Result Arts/ Commerce' link. Next, enter seat number and click on the view result button. The GSEB Board Result 2023 General stream will appear on the screen. Download the result PDF and print a copy for future reference.

GSEB HSC Result 2023 Via SMS

Students can also check their GSEB 12th result in offline mode through SMS.