GSEB HSC Result 2023 class 12th Arts, Commerce results tomorrow; Know time and ways to check

GSEB 12th Result 2023: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, or GSEB will declare the Gujarat Board HSC result 2023 general stream tomorrow, May 31. The official website-- gseb.org and gsebeservice.com will host the GSEB Class 12 arts and commerce results. As per the reports, Gujarat Board will declare the GSEB HSC Result 2023 Arts and Commerce at 8 am tomorrow.
Students will be able to check their GSEB 12th Arts, Commerce result using the seat number mentioned in the GSEB HSC hall ticket. The Class 12 board exams were conducted from March 14 to March 31, 2023. More than 4 lakh students appeared for the GSEB HSC Arts, Commerce board examinations, this year.
GSEB 12th Result 2023: Details to be Mentioned on Marksheet
- Student's name
- School name
- School code
- Seat number
- Subjects
- Marks obtained in each subject
- Maximum marks in each subject
- Total marks
- Subject-wise grades
- Total obtained marks and grades
- Result status
GSEB HSC Result 2023: How to Check?
Students can check the GSEB HSC General stream result by following the steps provided below.
- Go to the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.
- On the homepage, select the 'GSEB HSC Result Arts/ Commerce' link.
- Next, enter seat number and click on the view result button.
- The GSEB Board Result 2023 General stream will appear on the screen.
- Download the result PDF and print a copy for future reference.
GSEB HSC Result 2023 Via SMS
Students can also check their GSEB 12th result in offline mode through SMS.
- Go to the SMS application on your mobile phone.
- Now type GJ12S (space) Seat Number and send it to 58888111.
- The GSEB HSC result 2023 Arts, Commerce will be reverted through SMS on the same number.