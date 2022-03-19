Saturday, March 19, 2022
     
CBSE class 12 Term 1 exam results announced, being sent to schools

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday announced results for Class 12 Term 1 examination. It has also started sending results to schools. Students can contact their respective schools for their results.

March 19, 2022
According to reports, Class 12 Term 1 exam results are not available online as of now. However, students can visit the website cbseresults.nic.in to check their score if it gets available. More to follow...

