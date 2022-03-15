UPSC NDA I 2022 admit card released: Here's how to download

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE UPSC NDA I 2022 admit card released

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday released the admit cards for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2022 examinations. Candidates who registered for the exam can now download their admit cards from the official UPSC website — upsconline.nic.in. Here's how to download:

Visit the official website — upsconline.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link for ‘admit cards’ Then, click on the link for ‘E-Admit Cards for various Examinations of UPSC’. Click on the download link named ‘National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2022’. Click on the download link. Log in with your credentials, either registration ID or roll number Your admit card will appear on the screen. Download and save for future reference.

Admit cards are available for download till April 10, 2022, till 4 pm. This year, there will be negative marking for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the objective type question papers, and any answers other than those made by black ballpoint pen would not be evaluated.

Candidates who do not have clear photographs on the e-admit card will have to bring a photo identity proof viz. Adhar Card, Driving Licence, Passport, Voter I Card etc., and three passport size photographs one for each session for appearing in the examination with an undertaking.

