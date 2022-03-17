Thursday, March 17, 2022
     
WBCHSE Class 12 Exams 2022: Exam dates revised due to bypolls | Check details

The by-polls in Asansol and Ballygunge will take place on April 12. No exams will happen between April 6 and 15.   

India TV Education Desk Edited by: India TV Education Desk
Kolkata Published on: March 17, 2022 17:03 IST
Image Source : PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that the dates for a few subjects for the Higher Secondary exams in the state will be changed due to the by-poll elections in the state. 

 The by-polls in Asansol and Ballygunge will take place on April 12.  The CM said that no exams will happen between April 6 and 15. 

The class 12 board examinations were scheduled to be held from April 2-26.

Banerjee told the media, "Dates for a few subjects for the Higher Secondary exams in the state changed; no exams will be held between April 6-15 due to bypolls. The exams will end on April 27, instead of April 26."

