WBCHSE Class 12 Exams 2022: Exam dates revised due to bypolls | Check details

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that the dates for a few subjects for the Higher Secondary exams in the state will be changed due to the by-poll elections in the state.

The by-polls in Asansol and Ballygunge will take place on April 12. The CM said that no exams will happen between April 6 and 15.

The class 12 board examinations were scheduled to be held from April 2-26.

Banerjee told the media, "Dates for a few subjects for the Higher Secondary exams in the state changed; no exams will be held between April 6-15 due to bypolls. The exams will end on April 27, instead of April 26."

