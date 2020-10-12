NEET Result 2020 likely to be declared today. Check details

Image Source : PTI NEET Result 2020 likely to be declared today

NEET 2020 Result: The NTA is very likely to declare the NEET Result 2020 today (Monday). Candidates who had appeared for the NEET exam 2020 should note that the NEET 2020 Result will be released on the official website. The NTA, however, has yet not confirmed the NEET Result date and time, but several media reports have suggested the NEET 2020 Result will be released today. Along with NEET 2020 result, the apex testing agency will also publish the final answer key for the examination and make the NEET Scorecard 2020 available to all the candidates online on the exam portal.

For the convenience of candidates, the steps to download NEET Result 2020 have been shared.

NEET 2020: Final answer key expected soon

Along with the publication of NEET 2020 Result, NTA is also expected to publish the final answer key for the medical entrance test today. The final answer key will be published after incorporating any fair challenges or objections raised against the provisional answer key that was released earlier.

How to check NEET Result 2020

1. Visit the official website ntaneet.nic.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'NEET 2020 Result'

3. A new page will open

4. Enter your roll number and other details required

5. Enter submit

6. Your NEET Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

7. Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference

