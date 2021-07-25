Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI MP Board MPBSE Class 12 Result 2021 to be declared soon. Check Details

MP Board MPBSE Class 12 Result 2021: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to announce the MPBSE Class 12 Result 2021 soon. Once declared, students can check their MP Board Class 12 results online through the official website-- mpbse.nic.in. Apart from this, the result can also be checked on mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

The MPBSE 12th results will be announced by the Education Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Inder Singh Parmar.

MP Board MPBSE Class 12 Result 2021: How to check

1. Visit the official website -- mpbse.nic.in.

2. Click on the link, "MP Board 12th result 2021."

3. Enter your login credentials.

4. Your MPBSE Class 12 Result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result and take its printout for future reference.

