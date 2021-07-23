NIOS 10th, 12th June Results declared. Direct link

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGARB NIOS Result 2021: NIOS 10th, 12th Results declared. Direct link

NIOS Result 2021: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the secondary course (Class 10) and senior secondary course (Class 12) June exam results 2021. Candidates who appeared in the NIOS June exam can check their results online at results.nios.ac.in.

"The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the result of Secondary Course (10th) & Senior Secondary course (12th) June, 2021 Examination on 23.07.2021. The learners can view and download the result from NIOS website: https://results.nios.ac.in"

Candidates can check their NIOS Results by using their enrollment number.

NIOS 10th, 12th Results 2021: How to check

1. Visit the official results website-- result.nios.ac.in.

2. Click on the link, 'NIOS 10th, 12th Results 2021.'

3. Enter your enrollment number and other credentials required.

4. Your NIOS results will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result and take its printout for future reference.

NIOS 10th, 12th Results 2021: Direct link

Click here to check and download NIOS 10th, 12th Results 2021

