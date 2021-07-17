Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB/ TNRESULTS.NIC.IN TN HSC +2 Results 2021: Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result to be announced on July 19

Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Results 2021: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) has announced the TN HSC +2 or Class 12 Result 2021 date. The Tamil Nadu Plus 2 Result 2021 is set to be declared on July 19, 2021. The result will be declared at 11 am. Candidates can check their HSC +2 Results 2021 through the official website-- tnresults.nic.in. Apart from this, the result can also be checked on dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

“HSE(+2) 2020-2021 Results expected on 19th July 2021 @ 11:00 A.M,” the official notification reads.

The Tamil Nadu Government had cancelled Class 12 board exams. Chief Minister MK Stalin said admission to higher education courses in the state will be based on Class 12 results this year.

According to the board’s evaluation policy, 50 per cent weightage will be given to Class 10 board examination scores (average of three subjects with high marks), while 20 percent (in each subject) weightage will be accorded to Plus One board exam and 30 percent will be given to Class 12 practicals and internal assessment. Students who have failed in Class 11 will be given 35 percent marks.

Candidates who want to improve their scores will be given an opportunity to appear for the Class 12 written exam when the Covid situation improves. Details of the written exam will be announced later, an official statement said.

However, those who opt for the written test, their performance in that exam will be treated as final, it added.

“Students who feel that they have obtained less marks as was calculated through this evaluation criteria will be given an opportunity to appear for the Class 12 written examination if they wish. The marks they score in the examinations so conducted will be declared as final," the release said.

