JKBOSE 12th Result 2020 for Kashmir Division declared. Direct link

Image Source : PTI JKBOSE 12th Result 2020 for Kashmir Division Declared

JKBOSE 12th Result 2020: The JKBOSE Class 12th Result 2020 has been declared for the Kashmir division. Students who were waiting for their results should note that the JKBOSE 12th Result 2020 has been released on the official website. For the convenience of students, the steps to check the JKBOSE 12th Result 2020 have been given below. Alternatively, a direct link to check the result has also been provided.

The JKBOSE 12th examination was conducted in November last year, across 626 exam centres. Nearly 58,000 students had appeared for the JKBOSE Class 12 exam, the results for which have been declared.

JKBOSE 12th Result 2020: How to Check

1. Visit the official website jkbose.ac.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'JKBOSE 12th Result 2020'

3. Enter your roll number and other details required

4. Your JKBOSE 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference

JKBOSE 12th Result 2020: Direct link

Direct Link To Check JKBOSE 12th Result 2020

Latest Education News