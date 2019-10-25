IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam Result 2019 declared

IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam Result 2019 declared. All you need to know about

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam Result 2019 for Group “A”-Officers (Scale- I, II & III) Posts on the official website -- ibps.in . Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download their result through IBPS official website. They can also click on the direct link given at down below this article.

To access IBPS PO Mains Exam Result 2019 candidates will have to enter their registration number/ roll number and password/date of birth. The IBPS PO Mains examination was conducted on October 13 in online mode. Candidates were accessed on the basis of questions asked on Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, English Language, Hindi Language and Computer Knowledge.

How to check IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam Result 2019?

Step 1: Visit the website of IBPS -- ibps.in.

Step 2: Click on the link “Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Main Examination for CRP RRB VIII - Officers Scale I, II and III”.

Step 3: Click on the post for which you have applied.

Step 4: Enter the required details and click on Submit button.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of your IBPS RRB Officer Mains result for future use.