IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019 DECLARED: Direct Link

​IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019. The IBPS Results were announced on the official website of IBPS. Candidates who had appeared for IBPS Clerk Prelims examination can check their results on official website ibps.in. IBPS Clerk Preliminary examination was conducted on December 7, 8, 14 and 21, 2019 across various centres in India. The candidates who have been shortlisted in the IBPS Clerk prelims examination are eligible to appear for the main examination, which is set to take place on January 19, 2020.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019: Steps to check IBPS Results

Step 1: Visit official website -- ibps.in

Step 2: Click on link that reads "IBPS Clerk Preliminary Exam Results 2019"

Step 3: Enter your registration number and other details

Step 4: Download and take a printout for future reference

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result: Participating banks

Bank of Baroda

Corporation Bank

Punjab National Bank

Union Bank of India

Central Bank of India

Oriental Bank of Commerce

Bank of India

Allahabad Bank

Canara Bank

Indian Overseas Bank

Syndicate Bank

Andhra Bank

UCO Bank

Indian Bank

Punjab & Sind Bank

United Bank of India

Bank of Maharashtra

About IBPS

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is an autonomous body set up to evolve and implement world class processes of assessment and selection of personnel for various client organisations. IBPS provides its service to all Public Sector Banks, SBI, Associate Banks of SBI, RBI, NABARD, SIDBI, few Co.op. Banks, LIC and Insurance companies which are regular members of the IBPS society. In addition to that, Regional Rural Banks, many Public Sector Undertakings of Non-financial sectors, government departments, state owned companies and corporations also avail its services.