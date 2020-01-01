IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019 DECLARED: Direct Link

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019. The IBPS Results were announced on the official website of IBPS. Candidates who had appeared for IBPS Clerk Prelims examination can check their results on official website ibps.in. IBPS Clerk Preliminary examination was conducted on December 7, 8, 14 and 21, 2019 across various centres in India. The candidates who have been shortlisted in the IBPS Clerk prelims examination are eligible to appear for the main examination, which is set to take place on January 19, 2020.
IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019: Steps to check IBPS Results
Step 1: Visit official website -- ibps.in
Step 2: Click on link that reads "IBPS Clerk Preliminary Exam Results 2019"
Step 3: Enter your registration number and other details
Step 4: Download and take a printout for future reference
IBPS Clerk Prelims Result: Participating banks
Bank of Baroda
Corporation Bank
Punjab National Bank
Union Bank of India
Central Bank of India
Oriental Bank of Commerce
Bank of India
Allahabad Bank
Canara Bank
Indian Overseas Bank
Syndicate Bank
Andhra Bank
UCO Bank
Indian Bank
Punjab & Sind Bank
United Bank of India
Bank of Maharashtra
DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD IBPS CLERK PRELIMS RESULT 2019
About IBPS
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is an autonomous body set up to evolve and implement world class processes of assessment and selection of personnel for various client organisations. IBPS provides its service to all Public Sector Banks, SBI, Associate Banks of SBI, RBI, NABARD, SIDBI, few Co.op. Banks, LIC and Insurance companies which are regular members of the IBPS society. In addition to that, Regional Rural Banks, many Public Sector Undertakings of Non-financial sectors, government departments, state owned companies and corporations also avail its services.