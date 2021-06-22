Tuesday, June 22, 2021
     
RPSC SI Recruitment 2021: Rajasthan Police SI exam date announced. Check details

RPSC SI Recruitment 2021: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the exam dates for Sub Inspector (SI) and Platoon Commander recruitment examination 2021. The RSPC SI and Platoon Commander exam will be conducted on September 4.

New Delhi Updated on: June 22, 2021 18:17 IST
" RSPC Sub Inspector and Platoon Commander (Group 1) exam will be held on September 4, 2021. Further details on the exam will be intimated later," the official notice reads.

RPSC SI Recruitment 2021 Exam Date: Official notice

 The Rajasthan Public Service Commission is conducting the RSPC recruitment drive to fill up 869 vacancies of Sub Inspector and Platoon Commander posts. 

Candidates are advised to visit the official website-- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in —  for more details regarding the exam.

 

