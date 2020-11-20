Image Source : GOOGLE IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2020: IBPS Clerk preliminary exam admit card RELEASED at ibps.in

IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2020 RELEASED: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released IBPS Clerk admit card for the 2020 Clerk recruitment today. The IBPS Clerk preliminary admit card 2020 has been released online on the official website of the Institute. All the candidates who have applied for the IBPS Clerk Recruitment Examination 2020 are requested to visit the official website of the Institute - ibps.in and download the admit card.

The direct link to check and download the IBPS Clerk Prelims Call Letter 2020 is given below.

Direct Link: Download IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 admit card

The notification for the 2020 IBPS Clerk recruitment was released on September 1. The total number of vacancies this year is 1,444 for 11 participating banks.

The IBPS Clerk preliminary exam will be conducted on December 5, December 12, and December 13. The main exam was scheduled for January 24, 2021 but has been postponed for February 28, 2021. The selection process for Clerk recruitment will consist of two rounds of exams.

Preliminary exam will test candidates on English language, numerical ability, and reasoning ability. The exam will be of 100 marks and will consist of 100 questions and for 1-hour duration.

How to download the IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2020?

Open the official website of the IBPS - ibps.in

Click on the IBPS Clerk Prelims Call Letter notification available on the homepage

It will redirect to a login page

Enter your registration number or username, password or date of birth, security code (as shown on the page) and click on Login to view your call letter

Download your IBPS Clerk Prelims admit card and also take a print out of the same to carry to the exam centre

