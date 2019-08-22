BPSSC Recruitment 2019: Over 2,000 vacancies for SI, Sergeant and ASJ posts, apply at bpssc.bih.nic.in; check details

BPSSC Recruitment 2019: Over 2,000 vacancies for SI, Sergeant and ASJ posts, apply at bpssc.bih.nic.in

BPSSC Recruitment 2019: The Bihar Police Subordinate Selection Commission (BPSSC) has invited application for the recruitment for the various posts of Police Sub Inspector, Sergeant, Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct Recruitment) and Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Serviceman) in Home Dept. (Police) and Home Dept. (Jail) for the year 2019.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above-mentioned posts online on the official website-- bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The registration process will begin on August 22 from 10 am onwards.

BPSSC recruitment 2019 | Total no. of vacancies

A total number of 2446 vacancies are invited for SI, Sergeant and ASJ posts.

BPSSC recruitment 2019 | List of vacancies

Police Sub Inspector, Sergeant

Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct Recruitment)

Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Serviceman) in Home Dept. (Police)

Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Serviceman) inHome Dept. (Jail).

BPSSC recruitment 2019 | Important dates

1. Application Starting sate- August 22.

2. Application Closing Date- September 25.

3. Admit Card release date- Yet to be announced

5. Exam date- Yet to be announced.

How to apply for BPSSC recruitment 2019

1. Visit the official website-- bpssc.bih.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click on 'Apply Online- Advt. 01/2019' link

3. On the page that opens, fill all the required details asked.

4. Click on apply.

5. Select your functional area from the dropdown list and click on submit.

6. There you'll find all details regarding post.

7. Fill in all required details and upload the documents.

8. Submit the required fee.

9. Click submit

10. Take a print of the application form

11. You will also receive a text message or email confirming your application

