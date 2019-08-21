Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE 2020: Attention! Board to make THIS big changes in class 10 question paper; here's all students must know

CBSE 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to reduce the number of descriptive questions in the Class 10 board exam. Students appearing in the CBSE board exams in 2020 will sit for an easier paper.

In a tweet, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) yesterday, said that the number of descriptive questions in class 10 question papers in many subjects have been reduced. Lesser number of descriptive questions imply that the paper will less lengthy and time-taking than it used to be.

The number of descriptive questions has been reduced for subjects like Hindi, English, Science, Mathematics, Social Science, Home Science, and Sanskrit.

#CBSE 2020 exam pattern change brings cheer to students: more internal choices would make the assessment student friendly, objective type questions would also mean detailed study and gaining knowledge.@AkashvaniAIR@PIB_India @PIBHindi @DrRPNishank @PIBHRD @DDNewsLive @PTI_News — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) August 20, 2019

The board had announced some major changes in the assessment methods citing the gap between learning outcomes and assessment methods.

"It is a necessity now that 'assessment of learning' must be augmented with 'assessment as learning' and 'assessment for learning'", CBSE said.

The changes proposed the inclusion of objective questions or MCQs in the question paper. A minimum of 25% questions were proposed to be objective in nature including multiple-choice questions.

The subjective questions will comprise 75% of the paper and the number of subjective questions are to be reduced to allow students time to think and write more creative answers 'without stress'.

Meanwhile, the board had implemented several changes in the board exams held this year as well. This included 33% internal options and subject-wise format.

