CBSE introduces new guidelines for short attendance for Class 10 and Class 12. Check here

CBSE issues new guidelines for short attendance, poor marks in examinations

CBSE students will now be able to check their poor performance in examinations as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced new attendance guidelines for Class 10 and Class 12 students. Gone are the days when you would run after your school teacher to fix the discrepancies with your attendance. With the new CBSE rules, students will now be able to deal with the high number of cases relating to short attendance in the schools affiliated to it.

In the new set of rules, the CBSE has also specified the minimum required attendance for students, in order to be eligible to sit for Class 10 and Class 12 examinations.

What is the CBSE analysis

# The CBSE has noticed that some students have not submitted the required documents and certificates from competent authorities to the school

# There are some schools that were not adhering to the schedule for the submission of required documents and certificates

# Cases of short attendance were not being reported to the CBSE

# Some students are not attending school on a regular basis

Actions that CBSE would take

# Educate the parents about the importance of attending regular classes

# Inform the students about compulsory attendance rules for an academic session

# Ask for a medical certificate in case a student has applied for leaves

# Keep and maintain a record of students with short attendance and warn students and parents accordingly

# Attendance will be calculated as on 1st January of the academic session

# Short attendance cases received in the concerned Regional Office up to 7th January of the academic session of Class 10 or 12 will be considered only by the Board

# No short attendance cases will be accepted post January 7, for academic sessions of Class 10 and Class 12

# Short attendance cases without mandatory documents will not be entertained