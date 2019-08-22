TN TET 2019: Result for Paper II declared. Direct link to check at trb.tn.nic.in

TN TET 2019: Result for Paper II declared at trb.tn.nic.in, check details

TNTET Result 2019: The Teachers Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu has released the TET result for Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TN TET or TNTET) 2019 Paper II examination held on June 9. The TN TET result for both Paper I and Paper II has been released on the official website-- trb.tn.nic.in.

TNTET 2019 | Step to check Paper 2 result online

1. Visit the official website-- trb.tn.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click on,' TNTET 2019- Publicatin of Result for Paper II'.

3. On a page that opens, click on ' Paper II- Result' link at the bottom of the page.

4. The result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Check and download PDF for future reference.

Direct link to check TN TET Paper II result 2019

The Board has now released the TN TET results for 3,79,733 candidates who had appeared for the test in June. Before this, TN TRB released the TN TET result for Paper I on August 20.

Before the release of TNTET results, the tentative answer keys were published on July 9 on the website of the TRB and representations, objections etc. were invited from the candidates within 5 days (upto July 15).

TN TET result 2019 for Paper II

In an accompanying statement of TN TET result, the Board said, "All the representations received within the stipulated time have been thoroughly examined by subject experts. After thorough scrutiny, final answer key has been arrived at and based on that, OMR answer sheets have been valued and provisional mark list of the written examination for TNTET Paper-II - 2019 are published herein."

"During the computerized scanning of OMR answer sheets of the candidates, it was found that quite a number of candidates committed mistakes in marking /shading certain essentially required details for valuation in the OMR sheets. For the candidates who have not marked question paper serial code in their OMR answer sheets, the answer sheets could not be evaluated and hence rejected," the TN TET result statement further added.

"For those who have written the serial code but not shaded or multiple shaded, written serial code alone has been considered for valuation. Those Candidates who have not shaded or Multiple shaded the language options in their OMR Sheets, evaluation was done as per their options given in the application form and if there is no option in the application form their answer sheets could not be evaluated and hence rejected," the board added.

"For those candidates who have mentioned English as optional language, the optional language is taken as opted in application. For few candidate who have not opted language in OMR sheets and mentioned English in application, the language was treated as Tamil," the statement related to TN TET result said.

The individual score card of TN TET Paper II will be released on August 26.

ALSO READ: CBSE 2020: Attention! Board to make THIS big changes in class 10 question paper; here's all students must know

ALSO READ: SSC CGL 2018: Tier 1 result declared at ssc.nic.in. Check cut off, direct link here