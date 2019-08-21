SSC CGL 2018: Tier 1 result declared at ssc.nic.in. Check cut off, direct link here

SSC CGL 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CGL 2018 result for Tier 1 examination. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website-- ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL 2018 | Steps to check Tier I Result

1. Visit the official website-- ssc.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, check the latest news section

3. Click on 'Combined Graduate Level Examination 2018- Declaration of Result of Tier- 1' link

4. The PDF will be displayed on the screen

5. Check and download it for future reference.

NOTE: The marks of the candidates have not been hosted as yet. Only the list of candidates who have qualified the various category examinations has been listed and is given below.

A total of 15,162 candidates have qualified for Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-IV (General Studies (Finance & Accounts), 8578 have qualified for Statistics, 1,50,396 have qualified Paper I and II. The candidates who have qualified the Tier I examination would now have to appear in the Tier II examinations.

SSC CGL 2018 | Tier I Cut off

Candidates qualified in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-IV (General Studies) (Finance & Accounts)

SC ST OBC UR OH HH Other PwD Total Cut off Marks 148.97 141.86 165.00 170.00 132.90 102.45 62.19 Candidates Available 2444 1272 4464 6247 335 300 100 15162

Candidates qualified in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-III (Statistics)

SC ST OBC UR OH HH VH Other PwD Total Cut off Marks 140.11 129.56 162.35 165.96 112.48 51.99 64.57 40.00 Candidates Available 1421 891 2008 3177 333 333 364 51 8578

Candidates qualified in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II (Paper-I and Paper-II)

SC ST OBC UR ESM OH HH VH Other PwD Total Cut off Marks 111.10 103.22 131.18 40.00 40.00 95.55 40.00 70.25 40.00 Candidates Available 27835 12836 44078 51771 8146 2727 1548 1282 173 150396

SSC CGL 2018 | About CGL Tier 2 examination

According the official notification, CGL (Tier-II) Examination, 2018 is tentatively scheduled for September 11 to September 13, 2019. Admit cards for the candidates who have qualified would be uploaded on the official website around September 5 – 7 day ahead fo the scheduled examination. The candidates who are not able to download their admit cards are advised to check with the regional offices immediately.

