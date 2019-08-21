SSC CGL 2018: Tier 1 result declared at ssc.nic.in. Check cut off, direct link here

SSC CGL 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CGL 2018 result for Tier 1 examination. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website-- ssc.nic.in.
SSC CGL 2018 | Steps to check Tier I Result
1. Visit the official website-- ssc.nic.in.
2. On the homepage, check the latest news section
3. Click on 'Combined Graduate Level Examination 2018- Declaration of Result of Tier- 1' link
4. The PDF will be displayed on the screen
5. Check and download it for future reference.
NOTE: The marks of the candidates have not been hosted as yet. Only the list of candidates who have qualified the various category examinations has been listed and is given below.
A total of 15,162 candidates have qualified for Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-IV (General Studies (Finance & Accounts), 8578 have qualified for Statistics, 1,50,396 have qualified Paper I and II. The candidates who have qualified the Tier I examination would now have to appear in the Tier II examinations.
SSC CGL 2018 | Tier I Cut off
Candidates qualified in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-IV (General Studies) (Finance & Accounts)
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|UR
|OH
|HH
|Other PwD
|Total
|Cut off Marks
|148.97
|141.86
|165.00
|170.00
|132.90
|102.45
|62.19
|Candidates Available
|2444
|1272
|4464
|6247
|335
|300
|100
|15162
Candidates qualified in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-III (Statistics)
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|UR
|OH
|HH
|VH
|Other PwD
|Total
|Cut off Marks
|140.11
|129.56
|162.35
|165.96
|112.48
|51.99
|64.57
|40.00
|Candidates Available
|1421
|891
|2008
|3177
|333
|333
|364
|51
|8578
Candidates qualified in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II (Paper-I and Paper-II)
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|UR
|ESM
|OH
|HH
|VH
|Other PwD
|Total
|Cut off Marks
|111.10
|103.22
|131.18
|40.00
|40.00
|95.55
|40.00
|70.25
|40.00
|Candidates Available
|27835
|12836
|44078
|51771
|8146
|2727
|1548
|1282
|173
|150396
