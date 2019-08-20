SBI PO Mains Result 2019: Direct Link, Steps to check

SBI PO Mains Result 2019: SBI PO Mains Result 2019 is set to be announced on sbi.co.in soon. The State Bank of India (SBI) PO Mains Exam was conducted for the recruitment of 2,000 probationary officers (PO). The SBI PO Main Exam was conducted on July 20, 2019, at various centres across the country.

How to check SBI PO Mains Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit official SBI website - www.sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Career' tab

Step 3: Select SBI PO Results

Step 4: Enter your registration number, date of birth in DD/MM/YY format

Step 5: Your SBI PO Mains Result 2019 will display on your screen