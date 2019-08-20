SSC JHT 2019: Exam notification for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, other posts to be released today; check details

SSC JHT 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the SSC JHT 2019 notification today, i.e., August 20. The official notification will be available for candidates on the official website. The Candidates can apply for the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2019 by visiting the official website-- ssc.nic.in.

Steps to apply for SSC JHT 2019

The process of filling online application for the examination consists of two parts. The first step is one-time registration and the second step is filling of online application for the examination. Candidates should follow these steps given below to apply for the exam

Part I registration

Before applying, Candidates should keep all the documents ready along with the scanned copy of each one of them. Candidates must have scanned colour passport size photograph in JPEG format.

1. Visit the official website-- ssc.nic.in.

2. In the Login section, click on ‘Register Now’ link.

3. Enter all the required details that have asked.

4. Candidates will be required to confirm mobile number and email ID.

5. For this, the Registration ID and Password will be provided to you on your mobile number and Email ID.

6. Enter all the other required details and click on the final submit button.

7. Your one-time registration is completed.

Part II of online application

1. Login to the account through registered email ID and password.

2. In Latest Notification SSC JHT 2019, click on 'Apply' link.

3. Enter the examination centre preference.

4. Enter all the required details and complete your declaration by clicking on “I agree” checkbox.

5. Pay the examination fee through SBI Challan/ SBI Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards.

After successful submission of the application, take a print out of the application form for future reference.

SSC JHT 2019: Eligibility criteria and age-limit

Candidates should have a master’s degree from a recognized University to apply for other posts. For Hindi Pradhyapak posts, candidates should have a bachelor’s degree in Hindi with English. The age limit should be below 30 years of age.

