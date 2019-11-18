Uttar Pradesh couple refuses to bury 4-year-old child in hope of her revival

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Couple found living with dead body of daughter in Uttar Pradesh

A couple in Uttar Pradesh kept the dead body of their four-year-old daughter for hours as they refused to bury her. The incident was reported from Mau district of the state, where, according to the police, the parents of the deceased child had refused to bury the girl in the hope that she would bounce back to life. The four-year-old daughter of Arvind Vanvasi took ill on November 14 and died the next day.

"Vanvasi, who had embraced Christianity six years ago, was told by other members of his family to keep the body in front of the picture of Jesus Christ and the Bible and perform prayers to bring the child back to life. Vanvasi and his family followed the suggestion," said Inspector Vinod Kumar Tiwari.

Some villagers informed about the incident to Mau Superintendent of Police, Anurag Arya, who sent the inspector to Vanvasi's residence.

The police later managed to convince the family on Sunday and ensured the child's burial.

Vanvasi, who works at a brick kiln as a labourer, told the police that he and some other families in the neighbourhood had converted to Christianity six years ago after being contacted by a Jaunpur-based pastor, who visited the village every Christmas.

