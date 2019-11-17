Sunday, November 17, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Crime News
  4. Jaipur: Girl 'raped' by uncle in sleeper bus, case registered

Jaipur: Girl 'raped' by uncle in sleeper bus, case registered

A minor was allegedly raped by her uncle in a sleeper bus when she was on her way to Jaipur along with her mother and a few relatives, police said on Sunday.  

PTI PTI
Jaipur Published on: November 17, 2019 16:55 IST
Jaipur: Girl 'raped' by uncle in sleeper bus, case registered
Image Source : PTI

Jaipur: Girl 'raped' by uncle in sleeper bus, case registered

A minor was allegedly raped by her uncle in a sleeper bus when she was on her way to Jaipur along with her mother and a few relatives, police said on Sunday. The girl, a student of Class 5, narrated the incident to her mother, who filed a complaint with the police on Saturday, Station House Officer Hemendra Sharma said.

She was returning home from Madhya Pradesh, along with her mother and the relatives, when the incident took place in Jawahar Circle area here on Friday, the SHO said.

A medical examination of the girl has been done and an investigation is underway, the officer said. 

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous Story16-year-old boy, ties cousin to bed, rapes her; arrested