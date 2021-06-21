Delhi: 4 shooters ffiliated with Nandu gang held; 3 suffer bullet injuries

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Delhi: 4 shooters held following encounter

Four shooters affiliated with the notorious Nandu gang were arrested from the Jaffarpur Kalan Police Station area following an encounter with Delhi Police Special Cell, the police said. Three of them sustained bulletin injuries during the encounter. Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjeev Yadav said that the accused had come to Najafgarh's Malikpur to murder a businessman after the latter did not give them ransom.

The shooters have been identified as Vinay alias Nitin (23), Robin Balian (18), Sumit (20) and Rohit (18). Besides Rohit, the remaining accused have received bullet injuries in the leg.

According to the police, Rohit had given the assignment to target a businessman to the accused and one Dharmendra Dagar of Malikpur. One of the accused persons Sumit is the neighbour of the shooters who killed an Army personnel in Ujjain village, sad the police.

The police aid that an accused, Vinay, had given room to all these miscreants to stay, where they were staying for a month.

"Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu had demanded extortion from several businessmen of Najafgarh. This also includes market owners and contractors. As per the police, an amount of Rs 1 crore extortion money was to be recovered from them. However, instead of paying the money, a businessman registered a complaint with the police," the police said.

An Army personnel, Suraj Bhan, was also killed in connection with the same case, after which a team of Inspector Man Singh, Head Constable Rahul and Praveen was formed under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sanjay Dutt.

The police knew that the accused were planning to murder the businessman in Malikpur so they made attempt to nab the accused who came on two bikes.

However, the accused opened fire, in retaliation, the police shot at three miscreants on their legs. Later, the accused were admitted to Rao Tularam Hospital.

(With ANI inputs)