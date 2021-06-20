Over 3,000 vials of fake COVID injections recovered in big crackdown by Delhi Police; 2 doctors arrested

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE Over 3,000 vials of fake injections recovered in big crackdown by Delhi Police

In a major crackdown, over 3,000 vials of fake life-saving injections used in treatment for COVID-19 patients were recovered by the Delhi Police Crime Branch on Sunday. Two doctors were also nabbed post several revelations.

After receiving a tip-off, a police team with with officials of Drug Controller was constituted and a trap was laid down near Jamia metro station. Initially, a delivery boy, Waseem khan, was apprehended. On being questioned, Khan revealed that he was there to deliver Liposomal Amphotericin-B injection at the behest of one Mayank Taluja, which was to be collected by him from one Mohd. Faizal Yaseen, who worked as a salesman a medical shop. Thereafter, raids were conducted at the store and ten vials of Liposomal Amphotericin-B injections were recovered from there, and sent for test/analysis by the Inspector of Drug Department.

The owner of the medical store and his two salesmen Mohd. Faizal Yaseen and Afzal, who were involved in the deal, were nabbed. Meanwhile, Mayank Taluja also came there to collect the payment for 10 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin-B injections, who was also apprehended.

After being interrogated, the owner of the store revealed that one Shivam Bhati, owner of a Saket-based medical shop, was the source of these vials of Liposomal Amphotericin-B injections. Bhatia was also apprehended accordingly, the Delhi Police said.

An FIR has been registered in the case under sections 420/468/471/120B/34 of the IPC.

READ MORE: Govt allocates additional 1,06,300 vials of Amphotericin-B to states, UTs

Further interrogation with accused Shivam Bhatia revealed that he procured the injections from one Sonu at Nijamudin and thereafter, he used to supply the injections to the needy customers at exorbitant price through his sources. Sonu said that he is younger brother of Dr. Altamas Hussain, and the injections were manufactured at the latter's residence.

A total of 3283 vials of life-saving injections, including 858 vials of Amphotericin-B injections, 206 vials in Remdesivir injections and other injections used in the treatment of COVID-19 and Black-fungus diseases, were recovered from the residence of Dr. Altamas Hussain in Nizamuddin West.

READ MORE: Black Fungus: MP govt issues licence for Amphotericin-B production, valid till December 22