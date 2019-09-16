Attention! Aadhaar to be mandatory for these people from January; check details

Aadhaar user alert: The authentication or physical verification of the unique identification number (Aadhaar) has been made mandatory for new dealers to curb malpractices in paying Goods and Services Tax, says GST Network`s group of ministers` Chairman Sushil Kumar Modi. According to reports, the GST Network on Saturday decided to make Aadhaar authentication or physical verification mandatory for new dealers from January 2020 to check malpractices in Goods and Services Tax.

"Aadhaar authentication of newly registered dealers will be mandatory. Earlier it was optional. But we have noticed in two years that a large number of fly-by-night operators are registering themselves as GST dealers. They make fake invoices also," Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi, who heads the group of ministers of GST Network, told reporters.

Infosys was given the contract to prepare the programming, software, among others, he added. Modi said those who do not want to give their Aadhaar numbers would have to undergo physical verification. "In both cases, GST number will be given within three working days of Aadhaar authentication and physical verification," Modi added, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister in the Janata Dal-United (JD-U)-BJP coalition government in Bihar.

The GST Network has also decided to complete online refunding from September 24 from the central GST or the state GST. "We have also decided to unveil the simplified new returns system from January 1," said Modi.

"After the online process, dealers will get payment from the Public Finance Management System," Modi said.

The next GST Council meeting will be held at Panaji in Goa on September 20.(With inputs from agencies)

