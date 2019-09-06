Aadhaar users ATTENTION! UIDAI makes it mandatory to take online appointment for THESE services

Aadhaar Card users ATTENTION! UIDAI issues new rules, says to change Aadhaar address, mobile number do this

Aadhaar card users ALERT: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has issued an advisory regarding changes in rules for updation or changes in Aadhaar card. According to reports, if you have to update or change any information in your Aadhaar card, then you will have to follow a different method now.

Aadhaar card-issuing company UIDAI has made some changes in the rule of Aadhaar updation. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has started Aadhaar Seva Kendras in some cities across the country to solve issues related to the Aadhaar card. You can also apply for new Aadhaar at these centres. Also, in case of changes or updates in address, name and date of birth, these facilities can also be availed at these Aadhaar Seva Kendras.

Where to find these Aadhaar centres

UIDAI will provide these services in banks, post offices and government offices.

UIDAI has also started Aadhaar Seva Kendras in Delhi, Chennai, Bhopal, Agra, Hisar, Vijayawada and Chandigarh.

Apart from this, Aadhaar service centres in Bhopal, Chennai, Patna and Guwahati will start this month. In addition, UIDAI is also planning to open 114 Aadhaar Seva Kendras in 53 cities across the country.

An online appointment has to be taken to make any update or changes at Aadhaar Seva Kendra.

Online appointment for which services can be taken:

To create a new base

To update name

To update the address

To update the date of birth

To update the mobile number

To update the email ID

To update the gender

For biometric updates

How to book an online appointment

Go to the website of UIDIA (https://uidai.gov.in/). Now click on the 'My Aadhaar' tab in it. Go to Book an appointment option. Now you will see the option of city location here, in which you have to choose the city. After selecting the city, you have to click on 'Processed to book an appointment'. Submit your mobile number to which an OTP would be sent. Submit Aadhaar number, name, select a language of your choice and select the Aadhaar centre of your choice. After choosing a date and time you will get an appointment booking number.

Important: Plastic laminated Aadhaar card is not valid

The UIDAI has said that those Aadhaar card that is plastic laminated are not valid. The downloaded Aadhaar card printed on ordinary paper is perfectly valid for all uses.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) cautions people not to fall to ploys of some unscrupulous entities who are charging anywhere between Rs.50 to Rs.300 or more for printing Aadhaar on a plastic card in the name of smart card, as the Aadhaar letter or its cutaway portion or downloaded version of Aadhaar on ordinary paper is perfectly valid.

