Lost your Aadhaar card? Don't worry, here's how you can order reprint of your Aadhaar

Image Source : UIDAI You can easily order for an Aadhaar card reprint through UIDAI's Order Aadhaar Reprint at a basic charge of Rs 50.

Have you lost your Aadhaar card? You don't need to worry much as the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) provides you with easy options through which you can reprint your Aadhaar card easily through 'Order Aadhaar Reprint' service.

What is “Order Aadhaar Reprint” Service?

"Order Aadhaar Reprint" is a new service launched by UIDAI w.e.f. 01-12-2018 on the Pilot basis which facilitates the residents of India to get their Aadhaar letter reprint by paying nominal charges, in case, Aadhaar letter of the resident has been lost, misplaced or if they want a new copy.

Residents who do not have registered mobile number can also "Order Aadhaar Reprint" using Non-Registered / Alternate Mobile Number.

What are the charges to be paid for “Order Aadhaar Reprint”?

If you are ordering Aadhaar reprint, you need to pay only Rs 50. This includes postal charges and GST.

"Order Aadhaar Reprint" request can be raised by visiting the UIDAI Official Website or Resident Portal using 12 digits Aadhaar Number (UID) or 16 digits Virtual Identification Number (VID).

How can you raise a request for “Order Aadhaar Reprint”?

"Order Aadhaar Reprint" request can be raised by visiting the UIDAI Official Website or Resident Portal using 12 digits Aadhaar Number (UID) or 16 digits Virtual Identification Number (VID).

How to Raise Request using Registered Mobile Number?

Please visit http://www.uidai.gov.in or https://resident.uidai.gov.in

Click on “Order Aadhaar Reprint” Service

You can find it under My Aadhaar Tab (See pic)

Image Source : UIDAI WEBSITE Through Order Aadhaar Reprint service you can easily request for lost Aadhaar card.

Enter your 12 digit Aadhaar Number (UID) or 16 digits Virtual Identification Number (VID)

Enter the security code

If you have TOTP, choose the option "I have TOTP” by clicking on checkbox else Click on "Request OTP" button.

Enter OTP/TOTP received on registered mobile number.

Click on the checkbox against "Terms and Conditions". (Note: Click on the hyperlink to see details).

Click on "Submit" Button to complete OTP/TOTP verification.

On the next screen, the preview of the Aadhaar details will appear for verification by the resident before placing the order for reprint.

Click on "Make payment". You will be re-directed to Payment Gateway page with payment options as Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking and UPI.

After successful payment, the receipt will get generated having a digital signature which can be downloaded by the resident in PDF format. The resident will also get the Service Request Number via SMS.

Resident can track the status of SRN till dispatch of Aadhaar Letter on Check Aadhaar Reprint Request Status

Resident can further track delivery status by visiting the DoP website.

How to raise Request using Non-Registered/Alternate Mobile Number?

Please visit http://www.uidai.gov.in or https://resident.uidai.gov.in

Click on “Order Aadhaar Reprint” Service

Enter your 12 digit Aadhaar Number (UID) or 16 digits Virtual Identification Number (VID)

Enter the security code

Click on the check box "If you do not have a registered mobile number, please check in the box"

Please enter Non-Registered / Alternate Mobile Number.

Click on “Send OTP”

Click on the checkbox against "Terms and Conditions". (Note: Click on the hyper link to see details).

Click on "Submit" Button to complete OTP/TOTP verification.

On the next screen, the preview of the Aadhaar details will appear for verification by the resident before placing the order for reprint.

Click on "Make payment". You will be re-directed to Payment Gateway page with payment options as Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking and UPI.

After successful payment, the receipt will get generated having a digital signature which can be downloaded by the resident in PDF format. The resident will also get the Service Request Number via SMS.

Resident can track the status of SRN till dispatch of Aadhaar Letter on Check Aadhaar Reprint Request Status

Resident can further track delivery status by visiting the DoP website.

Which modes are available to make the payment?

You can use following payment modes to make the payment for "Order Aadhaar Reprint"

Credit Card

Debit Card

Net Banking

UPI

Frequently Asked Questions about Aadhaar reprint

What is SRN?

SRN is 28 digits Service Request Number which is generated after raising a request for Order Aadhaar Reprint on our website. It will be generated every time whenever the request will be raised regardless of whether payment is successful or not.

What is AWB number?

Airway Bill Number is the tracking number that is generated by DoP i.e. India Speed Post for the assignment/product that they deliver.

Do we have the option to raise an Order Aadhaar Reprint request on different address?

If you want to deliver your "Order Aadhaar Reprint" on a different address, first you have to update your Aadhaar details by visiting nearest Enrollment centre or Online update through SSUP portal

How many days will it take to receive “Order Aadhaar Reprint” after creating a successful request?

After receiving an order for Order Aadhaar Reprint from the resident UIDAI will handover printed Aadhaar Letter to DoP within 5 working days (excluding the date of request). Aadhaar Letter will be delivered using SPEED POST Service of Department of Post (DoP) in line with DoP delivery norms and Delivery Status may be tracked using DoP Status Track Services

Also Read | Aadhaar card: Easy steps to download, retrieve, print your Aadhaar

(Information as provided by UIDAI)