World Photography Day 2021: History and significance

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK.COM World Photography Day 2021 is observed on August 19

World Photography Day 2021, World Photography Day 2021 Theme: World Photography Day is observed on August 19 every year. The day was particularly selected for celebration in order to mark the purchase of the patent to the 'daguerreotype' camera by the French government, who made it free for use to the entire universe.

On this interesting day, photography enthusiasts who share a zeal for the genre come together to give a glimpse of their methods and ideas to the rest of the world.

World Photography Day History

The origin of World Photography Day can be traced back to 1837 in France. Two Frenchmen named Joseph Nicephore Niepce and Louis Daguerre developed the first-ever photographic process by inventing the 'daguerreotype'. After two years, the French Academy of Sciences acknowledged the invention and officially announced the daguerreotype, calling it ‘a gift to the world’.

After the announcement was made, the French government purchased the patent for the invention and provided it as a gift to the world without any copyright. Since then, photography has witnessed several changes including the introduction of colour photography in 1861.

World Photography Day 2021 Theme

In 2020, the World Photography Day theme was 'Pandemic Lockdown through the lens'. In 2019, World Photography Day theme was 'Dedicated to History'. 'Be Nice' and 'Understanding Clouds' were the themes of World Photography Day in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

The invention and technological evolution of the camera enables people to capture photographs which plays a key role in all our lives today. World Photography Day celebrates the art of taking pictures across the universe. This day is celebrated with much fervour and zeal by photography enthusiasts, wildlife photographers, photojournalists, fashion photographers and even amateur photographers. This day also encourages people to take interest in the field and can even make their careers in it.