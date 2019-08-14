Lost or forgotten your Aadhaar UID/Enrolment ID? Here's a step-by-step guide to retrieve it online

Image Source : UIDAI Retrieving lost or forgotten Aadhaar UID or Enrolment ID is just a few clicks away if you have a registered mobile number.

Have you forgotten or lost your Aadhaar number or your Aadhaar Enrolment ID? Do not worry. You can easily retrieve it if you have a registered mobile number by following these simple steps provided by the Unique Authority of India (UIDAI). An OTP will be generated after you follow these steps. OTP is mandatory for this facility.

Steps to retrieve lost or forgotten UID/EID

1. Log on to https://uidai.gov.in/

2. Go to My Aadhaar Tab

3. Click on to Retrieve Lost or Forgotten EID/UID

4. Select what you want to retrieve

There are two options: Aadhaar No (UID) or Enrolment ID (EID) (See Photo)

5. Write your full name, mobile number and email address

6. Enter the Captcha and submit Send OTP

7. Enter the OTP and you are done

Here's the direct link to Retrieve Lost or Forgotten EID/UID: Click here >> Retrieve Lost or Forgotten EID/UID

If you don't have a registered mobile number, you can call Aadhaar helpline 1947 for further assistance.

