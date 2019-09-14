Aadhaar card: No documents needed to update photo or biometrics, just visit UIDAI-run Aadhaar Seva Kendra

Image Source : TWITTER No documents needed to update photo or biometrics, just visit UIDAI-run Aadhaar Seva Kendra

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has issued a notice that no documents will be required to updates the personal data of the Aadhaar cardholders.

Aadhaar card users who want to change their details like photo, fingerprint, iris scan, mobile number or email id, will now simply have to visit any of the official Aadhar Seva Kendra and update their details.

No document required for update of Photograph, Biometrics, Gender, Mobile Number & Email ID in your Aadhaar. Just take your Aadhaar and visit any nearby Aadhaar Kendra. For appointment at UIDAI-run exclusive #AadhaarSevaKendra visit https://t.co/QFcNEqehlP pic.twitter.com/PXlak38PDi — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) September 13, 2019

The UIDAI had opened its first operational the Aadhaar Seva Kendra in Delhi and Vijaywada in July this year. It is also planning to set up 114 such Kendras across the country by the year-end.

The Aadhaar Seva Kendras will similar to Passport Seva Kendras which are currently covering 53 cities across India at an estimated project cost of Rs. 300-400 crore.

The Aadhaar user can approach these Seva Kendras to update their details by making an online appointment which will make the whole process even more convenient.

Where to find these Aadhaar Seva Kendras?

UIDAI will provide these services in banks, post offices and government offices. It has also started Aadhaar Seva Kendras in Delhi, Chennai, Bhopal, Agra, Hisar, Vijayawada and Chandigarh.

Apart from this, Aadhaar service centres in Bhopal, Chennai, Patna and Guwahati will start this month. In addition, UIDAI is also planning to open 114 Aadhaar Seva Kendras in 53 cities across the country.

Adhaar Seva Kendra online appointment

In order to avail the facilities of the Seva Kendra, the cardholders are required to make an online appointment. The Seva Kendra representatives will provide the following facilities:

● Fresh Aadhaar enrolment

● Name Update

● Address Update

● Mobile No. Update

● Email ID Update

● Date of Birth Update

● Gender Update

● Biometric (Photo + Fingerprints + Iris) Update

Plastic laminated Aadhaar card is not valid

The UIDAI has said that those Aadhaar card that is plastic laminated are not valid. The downloaded Aadhaar card printed on ordinary paper is perfectly valid for all uses.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) cautions people not to fall to ploys of some unscrupulous entities who are charging anywhere between Rs.50 to Rs.300 or more for printing Aadhaar on a plastic card in the name of smart card, as the Aadhaar letter or its cutaway portion or downloaded version of Aadhaar on ordinary paper is perfectly valid.

How to book an online appointment

Go to the website of UIDIA (https://uidai.gov.in/). Now click on the 'My Aadhaar' tab in it. Go to Book an appointment option. Now you will see the option of city location here, in which you have to choose the city. After selecting the city, you have to click on 'Processed to book an appointment'. Submit your mobile number to which an OTP would be sent. Submit Aadhaar number, name, select a language of your choice and select the Aadhaar centre of your choice. After choosing a date and time you will get an appointment booking number.

