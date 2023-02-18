'BJP won't cross 100 seats in 2024 if...': Nitish Kumar bats for united Oppn; Giriraj Singh reacts

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Bihar: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday once again emphasized on the strength of a united Opposition to take on the BJP in 2024 general elections saying if they (Opposition) come together then the saffron party won't be able to win more than 100 seats.

Speaking at the 11th General Convention of CPI-M in Patna, Nitish Kumar said, "I want you people (Congress) to take a quick decision. If they take my suggestion and fight together, they (BJP) will go below 100 seats, but if they don't take my suggestion, you know what will happen."

Nitish Kumar further said that he is waiting for the Congress party to take a decision on whether to contest the 2024 elections together.

However, hitting back at Nitish Kumar, BJP leader Giriraj Singh asked, will those who are lighting their lamp using borrowed oil be able to show a new day to India?

Giriraj Singh further said that Bihar did not develop for 17 years and Nitish Kumar has been looking for a solution for a month. The state has not recovered under his rule and is now looking for the opposition's unity against the Prime Minister.

Speaking at the convention, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav said, "Today the atmosphere & situation of the country is such that if you speak against BJP you will be raided, character assassinated or sent to jail and if you stay with BJP you will be called 'Harishchandra'".

"No matter how much stain you have, if you are with BJP, it will be cleaned inside the washing machine. All of you are fighting to save the Constitution of the country, so we thank all of you."

