ED issues fresh summons to Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi Yadav in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued fresh summons to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son and Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in connection to a money laundering probe into the alleged land-for-jobs scam case, officials said.

They have been summoned to appear at the federal agency's zonal office in Patna on January 29th and 30th, officials informed. The summons were served personally to them at their Bihar residence.

Earlier, ED had arrested an alleged associate of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav in connection with a money laundering probe into the alleged land-for-jobs scam case.

What are the allegations?

It was alleged that several people were appointed to Group ‘D’ positions in various zones of the Indian Railways from 2004 to 2009, and in lieu, they transferred their land to the family members of the then Railway Minister Lalu Prasad and AK Infosystems Private Limited.

The ED case, filed under the criminal sections of the PMLA, stems from a complaint lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

