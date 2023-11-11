Land-for-jobs scam: ED arrests 'associate' of Lalu Prasad's family

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Representative Image

Land-for-jobs scam: The Enforcement Directorate has arrested an alleged associate of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav in connection with a money laundering probe into the alleged land-for-jobs scam case, official sources said on Saturday (November 11). Amit Katyal, the 'associate', was detained by the central agency yesterday and was arrested after questioning, they added. He is expected to be produced before a local court in which the ED will seek his custody for interrogation. Sources said Katyal was evading the agency's summons for questioning for about two months.

Delhi High Court had recently rejected his plea to quash the ED summons against him in the same case. The ED had raided the premises of Katyal in March when it had also covered the premises of Lalu Prasad, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, his sisters and others.

According to the ED, Katyal is a “close associate” of Lalu as well as a former director of AK Infosystems Private Limited. AK Infosystems Private Limited is allegedly a "beneficiary company" in the case and its registered address is a residential building in south Delhi's New Friends Colony, which was being used by Tejashwi Yadav.

The alleged scam comes from the time when Lalu was the railway minister in the UPA-1 government.

What are the allegations?

It was alleged that several people were appointed to Group ‘D’ positions in various zones of the Indian Railways from 2004 to 2009, and in lieu, they transferred their land to the family members of the then railway minister Lalu Prasad and AK Infosystems Private Limited.

The ED case, filed under the criminal sections of the PMLA, stems from a complaint lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The CBI had said that no advertisement or public notice was issued for the appointment but some residents of Patna were appointed as substitutes in various zonal railways in Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur and Hazipur.

As a quid pro quo, the candidates, directly or through their immediate family members, allegedly sold land to Prasad's family members at highly discounted rates, up to one-fourth to one-fifth of the prevailing market rates, the CBI had alleged.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest India News