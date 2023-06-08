Bihar Shocker: Patna woman stabs husband's private parts 2 days after court marriage | KNOW WHY

Follow us on Image Source : SHUTTERSTOCK/REPRESENTATIVE Patna woman stabs husband's private parts 2 days after their marriage

In a shocking incident that unfolded in Bihar's capital, a woman allegedly stabbed her husband on his private parts in Patna. According to reports, the woman took this grave step as she was outraged with the fact that her in-laws wanted her husband to marry some other girl.

The incident was reported from a hotel located in the city's New Dak Bungalow Road. The victim has been identified as Surya Bhushan Kumar, a CRPF jawan hailing from Sitamarhi, while the accused Neha Kumari is a resident of Patna.

The couple got married in court on June 5

As per reports, both were in a relationship and when Neha came to know that Kumar's parents were arranging his marriage with another woman, she coaxed the latter to come to Patna. Under pressure, Kumar came to Patna on June 3 and they married in a court on June 5.

Speaking to the media, Sunil Kumar Rajwanshi, SHO of the Gandhi Maidan police station, said that the woman took the step after the couple got into an argument over breaking the marriage which angered the woman. "The accused applied immense pressure on the victim to break the arrangement which was fixed by his family. They finally got married in a city court and stayed at the hotel. But on Wednesday (June 7), the couple got into an argument over breaking the marriage, angering the woman," he said.

The victim is admitted to PMCH

"When the argument intensified, she pulled a knife and stabbed him on his private parts. Following the attack, the victim ran out of the room and informed the hotel staff about the incident," the SHO added. Rajwanshi further said that the accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway. Meanwhile, Kumar is currently admitted to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) where he is undergoing treatment.

