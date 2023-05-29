Delhi: 16-year-old girl stabbed to death in Shahbad Dairy area in full public view

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi: 16-year-old girl stabbed to death in Shahbad Dairy area

Delhi Shahbad murder: In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death in Delhi's Shahbad area on Sunday evening. The whole incident was captured on CCTV.

According to the police, the victim has been identified as Shakshi and her dead body was found in the street. Meanwhile, the accused has been identified as Sahil, who attacked the girl was coming from the street and stabbed her multiple times.

Sahil and the deceased were in a relationship but yesterday they had a quarrel. The deceased was planning to attend her friend's son's birthday. Alleged Sahil intercepted her and stabbed her multiple times and hit her with a stone.

The accused is absconding while a search has been launched to nab him.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been lodged by the deceased's father under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

An FIR u/s 302 IPC at PS Shahbad Dairy has been registered on the complaint of the deceased's father.

