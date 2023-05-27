Follow us on Image Source : FILE Delhi: Youth dies after being stabbed multiple times in Kalyanpuri

In a shocking incident, an 18-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by a group of four or five boys over an old enmity in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri area, police said on Saturday.

Not much details, including the age, of the attackers were immediately available, they said.

According to the police, they received information at 5.11 am regarding multiple stab injuries to Anshu alias Banda, a resident of Trilokpuri. He was admitted to LBS Hospital by a PCR van.

The victim bearing 21 stab injuries was referred to AIIMS Delhi where he was declared dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrutha Guguloth said.

Anshu disclosed that four or five boys attacked him. Two teams have been formed to apprehend the accused, the DCP said.

Preliminary investigation has suggested that there was an old enmity between the attackers and the victim. However, the exact reason will be ascertained when the accused will be nabbed, police added.

ALSO READ | Buy 1, Get 1 offer: Delhi woman falls prey to 'free thali' deal, loses Rs 90,000 online

ALSO READ | Delhi-NCR weather update: Sudden rains lash several parts in region; IMD issues advisory