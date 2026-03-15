'All about hard work': Rohit Sharma backs India men's and women's teams to continue title-winning streak

Mumbai:

There is no doubt that when the best teams in world cricket are spoken about, the Indian team is put at the forefront of the discussion. Both the Indian men’s and women’s teams have seen major recent success in recent months. While the women’s team won the ODI World Cup for the first time, the men’s team went on to become the first team to defend the T20 World Cup title as the side defeated New Zealand in the final to lift the title for the third time.

Speaking of the recent title wins, India’s two-time ICC title-winning captain, Rohit Sharma, came forward and backed both sides to continue their brilliant run of form and keep on winning more major titles.

"There's no secret to success, it's all about hard work. International cricketers - men's and women's - they work really, really hard to achieve what they have achieved. Of course, it's not just the players who perform on the field but there's so many people behind the scenes as well who put in so much hard work into that success. So a lot of people and personnel to give credit to,” Rohit Sharma was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Rohit revealed the feeling of pride looking at the two sides

Furthermore, Rohit Sharma talked about how happy he feels when witnessing the success of both the men’s and women’s teams. He also hoped that the recent success of both teams is just the start and they can maintain the momentum in hopes of getting more titles for the country.

"I feel very, very happy and proud to see what we've been seeing for the last couple of years now to come out with flying colours and achieve what we have achieved, not just men's team but also women's team to win that World Cup in Mumbai was fantastic to watch. And recently now what the men's team did to win the T20 World Cup, what they did was phenomenal,” Rohit said.

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