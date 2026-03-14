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'No consistency from them': Anil Kumble highlights wrong decisions taken by KKR ahead of IPL 2026

Written By: India TV Sports Desk
Published: ,Updated:

Kolkata Knight Riders won the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) but struggled a lot last year, failing to make it to the playoffs. Ahead of IPL 2026, former India cricketer Anil Kumble has highlighted the wrong decisions that the franchise that hurt the team eventually.

Kolkata Knight Riders
Kolkata Knight Riders Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

Former India cricketer Anil Kumble has highlighted the wrong decision taken by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the third time in 2024. They failed to make it to the playoffs last year, finishing eighth with only five wins from 14 matches. According to Kumble, KKR's decision to release both Shreyas Iyer and Phil Salt ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction hurt their performance a lot last year.

Despite leading the team to glory, the franchise didn't retain their skipper Iyer while Salt was released even after amassing 435 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 182.01. "Two years ago, KKR won the IPL and lifted their third trophy. Two important cogs in that wheel were Shreyas Iyer and Phil Salt.

"Both played crucial roles in helping them win but KKR let both of them go. There is no consistency from them in terms of player retention. KKR took the wrong decision by letting Shreyas Iyer and Phil Salt leave (and) that has left them without an IPL-winning captain," Kumble said as per JioHotstar release.

They need to learn how to keep hold of their players, says Kumble of KKR

KKR appointed Ajinkya Rahane as their captain for IPL 2025 and are also likely to retain him for the position. However, Kumble pointed out that Rahane hasn't won the IPL title as a captain yet. 

"Yes, Ajinkya Rahane is an experienced campaigner. He has led Mumbai in domestic cricket and Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. But he has not lifted the IPL title as (a) captain (yet). Having a skipper who has won the trophy gives you an advantage. KKR let go of that advantage. They need to learn how to keep hold of their key players. Otherwise, they will keep struggling and cannot be considered favourites to win the trophy," Kumble added.

Meanwhile, KKR will start their IPL 2026 campaign with the game against the Mumbai Indians on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai before playing their next three matches at their home ground, Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

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