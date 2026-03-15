Kuldeep Yadav gets married to girlfriend Vanshika Singh in Mussoorie, Chahal shares pics

Mussoorie (Uttarakhand) :

India cricketer Kuldeep Yadav got married today to his longtime girlfriend and fiance, Vanshika Singh, in a grand, lavish ceremony in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. The wedding was orginally slated to happen in November 2025 but had to be postponed due to Kuldeep's international commitments.

However, they planned it after India's successful T20 World Cup 2026 campaign where they lifted the trophy for the record third time. For the unversed, the adorable couple had got engaged in June last year.

The video of the wedding has also surfaced on social media as the couple looked very happy on their special day, even as they were surrounded by close friends from the cricketing world who joined in the celebrations.

Yuzvendra Chahal shared the pictures of the wedding and the video as well as he wished the couple a very happy married life as well. "So happy you’ve found your forever love. Cheers to a beautiful life, Lil Bro," Chahal wrote on X.

The pre-wedding festivities kicked off on March 13, featuring traditional Haldi and Mehendi ceremony at the resort. Apart from Chahal, Rinku Singh, and fielding coach of the Indian team, T Dilip, also attended the wedding ceremony. The grand reception is now scheduled on March 17 at Hotel Centrum in Lucknow and the prominent figures from cricket, politics, and business circles are expected to attend it.

Who is Vanshika?

Vanshika is an administrative professional with the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). She also pursued higher studies in Melbourne and was also seen regularly with Kuldeep since his U19 cricket days.

The two have been childhood friends as well in Kanpur as their families were living just three kilometres apart. The couple is married now and will be staying together forever, having shared the special moment of their lives with their close friends.

Also Read