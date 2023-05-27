Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi-NCR weather updates: Sudden rains lash several parts in region; IMD issues advisory

Delhi-NCR weather updates : The people of Delhi and surrounding areas woke up to incessant rainfall on Saturday along with strong winds.

India Meteorological Department issued an advisory and the impact that is to be expected due to rain, thunderstorm and lightning over Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas.

Here is a list of impacts that the IMD warned about:

Traffic congestion and slippery roads due to rain. Routine outdoor buisness/activity very likely to affect. Damage plantation, horticulture and standing crops. Partial damage to vulnerable structures. Minor damage to kutcha houses/walls and huts. Immediately get out of water bodies. Keep away from all the objects that conduct electricity

Just a few days ago, rains had lashed certain parts of the national capital bringing the temperature down by several notches. Along with Delhi, NCR region and parts of Uttar Pradesh including Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, and Noida also witnessed light rainfall.