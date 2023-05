Follow us on Image Source : ANI Rain lashes parts of Delhi after a spell of severe heatwave.

After several days of a severe heatwave in the national capital, Delhi witnessed a change of weather after rain lashed parts of national capital on Thursday evening followed by gusty winds.

Along with Delhi, NCR region and parts of Uttar Pradesh including Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, and Noida also witnessed light rainfall

