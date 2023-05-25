Delhi gets respite from heatwave with min temp at 22.6°C; rainfall, thunderstorm likely today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Delhi gets respite from the heatwave with min temp at 22.6°C

Delhi weather update: In some respite from the heatwave, Delhi recorded 22.6 degrees Celsius minimum temperature on Thursday, four notches below the season's average. In its bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that thunderstorms and rainfall are expected later in the day. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature is likely to be around 35 degrees Celsius, it added.

The weather agency further said that stated that the skies will be generally cloudy, with light to moderate rain and thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds ranging from 30 to 40 kmph. "These weather conditions are expected to occur in most areas during the afternoon or evening," as per IMD.

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds likely

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority stated that thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds, reaching speeds of 35 to 45 kmph, are likely to happen in various parts of Delhi within the next 24 hours.

"These areas include Central Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North Delhi, North East Delhi, North West Delhi, South Delhi, South West Delhi, and West Delhi," it added.

Western disturbance effect in Jammu and Kashmir

Earlier on Wednesday (May 24), IMD scientist Kuldeep Srivastava said that there is a western disturbance effect in Jammu and Kashmir that is predicted to come to the plains of North East India region and North East Rajasthan.

He also noted it may rain 1-2 cm in the aforementioned areas, which might lead to temperature going down by 4-5 degrees Celsius. Srivastava also forecast thunderstorms and lightning over Delhi-NCR on May 24-25.

