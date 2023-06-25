Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar: All schools in Patna closed due to heatwave, to be reopened on THIS date

Bihar: All schools in the Patna district will remain closed till June 28 due to the prevailing heatwave situation. The District Magistrate on Saturday ordered the closure of all academic activities up to class 12. Earlier, the order was effective till June 24.

"In continuation to the order vide memo no.-8534/1. dated June 16, 2023, it has been made to appear to me that due to the prevalent high temperature with high humidity in the district, the health and life of children are at risk. Therefore, I, Dr Chandra Shekhar Singh, District Magistrate, Patna under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 do hereby prohibit the academic activities of all the Private and Government schools (Including Pre-school and Anganwari Centers) of Patna District up to Class- 12 till June 28. The order as mentioned above will come into force w.e.f. June 26, 2023, and will remain effective till 28," the District Magistrate said in an official notice.

Two persons, earlier this month died in Gaya district at Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College due to exposure to extreme heat.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earlier on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the public health preparedness for management of heat-related illnesses. He virtually interacted with state health ministers, state disaster management ministers and principal secretaries/additional chief secretaries and information commissioners of seven states (Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana) which are experiencing severe heatwave conditions.