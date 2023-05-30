Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Bihar: Minor girl gang-raped in Patna, probe underway

Patna gang-rape news: A 13-year-old minor girl was gang-raped by two persons in a village on outskirts of Patna, an official said today (May 30). The incident occurred on Sunday (May 28) when the girl, along with her mother had gone to attend a marriage function Mahadev Asthan mandir in the village under Dhanarua police station.

She was kidnapped by two persons identified as Rohit Yadav and Saurav Yadav and taken to an isolated location on Patna-Gaya highway where they took turns to rape her. After committing the crime, the accused threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed about the incident to anyone and left her at the temple again.

When the girl disappeared from the temple, her mother thought that her daughter might had gone back home. However, when the mother reached home in the wee hours on Monday, she did not find her inside.

The family started searching for the girl after which she was found abandoned near the same temple. The victim revealed the names of the accused.

"We have registered an FIR under the POCSO Act and raids are on to nab the accused. We have conducted the medical examination of the victim which confirms rape," said an official of Dhanarua police station.

(With IANS inputs)

