Patna: Principal, teacher throw punches at each other as students watch in dismay | WATCH

Image Source : INDIA TV Patna: Principal, teacher throw punches at each other as students watch in dismay

Patna: Students of Korea Panchayat Vidyalay in Patna were attending school as usual when suddenly something unusual happened. A physical altercation between a headmistress and two teachers caught the attention of the students and higher officials. The scuffle which was recorded by one of the students went viral in no time.

In the video it was visible that when one of the teachers wanted to shut the windows of a classroom, the headmistress opposed it, leading to an ugly physical assault involving slippers, punches and sticks. This followed only after young students watched their headmistress, Kanti Kumari, and teacher, Anita Kumari, exchange heated words.

As Kanti Kumari started walking out of the classroom, the teacher ran after her with a slipper in her hand and began hitting her before grounding her. Another teacher then joins in and the two wrestle her to the ground in the field. While one hits her with a slipper, the other uses a stick, the video showed.

During all this, none of the students or other staff intervened.

When contacted, Navesh Kumar, Block Education Officer said, "There was some personal enmity between the two, due to which the argument started. We have asked for clarification from both the teachers. Strict actions will be taken against them based on the investigation."