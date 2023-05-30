Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Bihar: Probe launched after caller threatens to blow up Patna junction

Patna junction: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has launched an investigation after it received a call threatening to blow up the Patna railway junction. The RPF, along with the General Railway Police (GRP), immediately swung into action late on Monday night and launched a search operation after the call.

Intensive search operations were carried out across all 10 platforms late on Monday night. The officials also searched the baggage of passengers on the platforms as well as in the trains that were arriving. The RPF also took the help of bomb and dog squads during the search operation.

What RPF Patna said?

"On receiving a threatening call to blow up Patna Junction railway station, we immediately launched a search operation on all platforms, waiting halls, restrooms, washrooms, clock room, parking area apart from the baggage of passengers on board trains as well as on the platforms. Nothing could be found," said Vipin Chaturvedi, inspector of RPF Patna.

The security agencies of Patna have received threatening calls in the past. The official said that they are on high alert. "We have informed the higher authorities as well as Patna police. Efforts are on to trace the call," he said.

(With IANS inputs)