South Korean man shows off his Bihari accent in Patna, desi netizens are impressed. Watch

Trending News: The Korean wave, encompassing the global popularity of K-pop music and K-dramas, has taken the world by storm, and India is no exception. In recent years, Indian audiences have developed a strong fascination for Korean culture, leading to a surge in the consumption of K-pop music and K-dramas. This newfound love has fostered a deep connection between South Korean and Indian fans, resulting in unique and heartwarming interactions that often gone viral.

One such video that has captured the attention of desi netizens shows a South Korean man displaying remarkable fluency in Bihari. These types of videos, where foreigners exhibit proficiency in an Indian language, never fail to amaze and leave us in awe of their linguistic abilities. In this viral video, shared on Instagram by user Prashant Kumar, he engages in a conversation with the South Korean guy, who returned to Patna after three years. Kumar asks the man his thoughts on Marine Drive, a prominent location in the city. To everyone's surprise, the Korean man responds in perfect Bihari accent, expressing how much the city has transformed and praising the cleanliness and the magnificent bridge that has been constructed which looks like ‘Bhayankar’ and the one in New York. The clip also captures their candid conversation while going around the city together, further adding to its charm.

Since its upload just a week ago, the video has garnered an impressive 5.3 million views and 685k likes, along with numerous comments from desis who were left stunned. The comments section is filled with expressions of amusement and appreciation for the South Korean man's Hindi language skills mixed with Bihari lingo. One comment humorously suggests enlisting him for the Bhojpuri edition of IPL 2023. "Kdrama w Bihari subtitles," a user commented. Dekho Bihar se BTS army wali ladkio k rishtey naa aa jae," another user joked. "Itna perfect kaise bhai," a third asked, while a fourth user wrote, "Ldka tez nikla btayea." A fifth user jokingly said, "Ye wala video AI generated hai."

Watch the viral video here:

