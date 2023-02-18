Saturday, February 18, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia gets CBI summon in Delhi excise duty scam

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia gets CBI summon in Delhi excise duty scam

The Delhi government has been accused of a policy to grant licences to liquor traders and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: February 18, 2023 11:20 IST
Manish Sisodia
Image Source : PTI Manish Sisodia

Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been summoned by the CBI for questioning in Delhi excise duty scam. The Delhi government has been accused of a policy to grant licences to liquor traders and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Notably, Sisodia has not been named as accused in the charge sheet. Arrested businessmen Vijay Nair and Abhishek Boinpally were among the seven accused named in the charge sheet.

 

Confirming the news, Manish Sisodia tweeted, "CBI has again called me tomorrow. They are using full power of CBI, ED against me... Raided my house, and searched bank locker, but nothing was found against me. I have made arrangements for good education for the children of Delhi. They want to stop me. I have always cooperated with the investigation and will continue to do so."

Related Stories
CBI raids Manish Sisodia's office: 'They will not find anything as...,' says, AAP leader

CBI raids Manish Sisodia's office: 'They will not find anything as...,' says, AAP leader

Delhi: Deputy CM Sisodia hits out at Gov for withholding appointment of 244 govt school principals

Delhi: Deputy CM Sisodia hits out at Gov for withholding appointment of 244 govt school principals

Delhi BJP stages protest, demands Sisodia's removal over AAP's 'snooping' on politicians | DETAILS

Delhi BJP stages protest, demands Sisodia's removal over AAP's 'snooping' on politicians | DETAILS

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News