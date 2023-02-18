Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia gets CBI summon in Delhi excise duty scam

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Manish Sisodia

Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been summoned by the CBI for questioning in Delhi excise duty scam. The Delhi government has been accused of a policy to grant licences to liquor traders and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Notably, Sisodia has not been named as accused in the charge sheet. Arrested businessmen Vijay Nair and Abhishek Boinpally were among the seven accused named in the charge sheet.

Confirming the news, Manish Sisodia tweeted, "CBI has again called me tomorrow. They are using full power of CBI, ED against me... Raided my house, and searched bank locker, but nothing was found against me. I have made arrangements for good education for the children of Delhi. They want to stop me. I have always cooperated with the investigation and will continue to do so."

