Image Source : BMW BMW drives in new M5 Competition in India priced at Rs 1.55 crore

German luxury car-maker BMW on Monday launched an updated version of its premium sedan M5 Competition in India priced at Rs 1.55 crore (ex-showroom).

The new M5 Competition, which comes with a 8-cylinder petrol powertrain, will be available at all BMW dealerships across India as a completely built-up (CBU) model from Monday onwards, the company said in a statement.

"The M Division from BMW has always catered to the highest aspirations and imagination of our performance oriented customers," BMW Group India President and Chief Operating Officer Rudratej Singh said.

The high-performance model comes with a 625 hp engine mated to a 8-speed transmission that can propel it from 0 to 100 km/hr acceleration in just 3.3 seconds. It comes with various features like dynamic stability control (DSC), cornering brake control (CBC), dynamic brake control (DBC), among others.

Also Read: BMW Motorrad launches 2 new bikes, price starting at Rs 15.95 lakh

Also Read: Honda offers benefits upto ₹ 5 lakh on cars