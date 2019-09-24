BMW Motorrad launches 2 new bikes, price starting at Rs 15.95 lakh

Image Source : BMW BMW R 1250 R

BMW Motorrad, the two-wheeler arm of German auto major BMW Group, on Tuesday, launched two all-new motorcycle models, BMW R 1250 R and BMW R 1250 RT in India, priced at Rs 15.95 lakh and Rs 22.50 lakh, respectively.

The BMW R 1250 R and the BMW R 1250 RT will be available as completely built-up units (CBU) and can be booked at BMW Motorrad dealerships, BMW group India said in a statement.

Both the models are powered by a two-cylinder engine with a displacement of 1,254cc, producing 136 hp, it said.

The BMW R 1250 R and the BMW R 1250 RT have two riding modes available as standard in order to be able to adapt the motorcycle to individual rider preferences, the company said.

The standard Automatic Stability Control (ASC) ensures a high level of riding safety due to best possible traction. Anti-lock Braking System (ABS Pro) offers even greater safety when braking, even in banking position, it added.

The company also said the BMW R 1250 R now has equipment feature connectivity as standard, including a 6.5-inch full-colour TFT screen.

